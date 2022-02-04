A Cold Night & Saturday Ahead
We are on the backside of the wintry precipitation, the front end of the cold. I am still compiling data. Thus far, reports of .25″ of ice, 2″ of sleet, and 1.2″ of snow (Lexington).
Tonight: Cloudy and cold, a low of 10. North winds 10 mph. The “feels like” to start Saturday near 0°.
Saturday: Becoming sunny, but cold. A high of 30
Sunday: Better. Mostly sunny and a high of 40.
Monday: Partly sunny and a high of 40.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and a high of 37
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and a high of 43.
Thursday- Partly sunny and a high of 43.
Friday: Mostly cloudy and a high of 42
*Today in weather history
A four-day cold spell in 1996. The Jackson NWS office recorded -8. The daily and February record. 9 above a record minimum high
