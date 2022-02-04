A Cold Night & Saturday Ahead

Jeff Andrews,

We are on the backside of the wintry precipitation, the front end of the cold. I am still compiling data.  Thus far, reports of .25″ of ice, 2″ of sleet, and 1.2″ of snow (Lexington).

As always, find me via email: jandrews@wtvq.com FB: Jeff Andrews Weather Twitter: jeffandrewswx

Tonight: Cloudy and cold, a low of 10.  North winds 10 mph.  The “feels like” to start Saturday near 0°.

Saturday: Becoming sunny, but cold.  A high of 30

Sunday: Better.  Mostly sunny and a high of 40.

Monday: Partly sunny and a high of 40.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and a high of 37

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and a high of 43.

Thursday- Partly sunny and a high of 43.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and a high of 42

*Today in weather history

A four-day cold spell in 1996.  The Jackson NWS office recorded -8. The daily and February record. 9 above a record minimum high

Categories: Local Weather Headlines, Storm Team Weather Blog, Weather, Weather Forecast

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related