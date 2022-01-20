A Cold Night and Friday Ahead

We ended up with 3″ of snow at the Bluegrass Regional Airport from this last system. The highest total I have seen was 3.5″ in Owingsville. The sun helped clear the roads some. The cold is the story now. Lows 10-teens tonight. Single digits Friday night. A couple of shots at snow over the next week, but mainly dry. Some better temperatures, but still cold the next week.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and a low of 12. Wind chills to start Friday 0-5 above. Winds tonight NE about 5-10

Friday: Partly cloudy and a high of 26. NE winds around 10.

Friday night: Mainly clear and a low of 8

Saturday: Mostly sunny and a high of 32.

Sunday: Partly sunny and a high of 33

Monday: Mostly sunny and milder. A high of 42.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and a 40% chance of rain/snow and a high of 38

Wednesday: Another shot of cold drops us to 30 under partly sunny skies