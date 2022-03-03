A Chilly Night is Ahead

You Will Like the Weekend Temperatures More
Jeff Andrews,

Our weather changed quite a bit with the approach and passage of a cold front.  We had a north wind early, but then more clouds, then the colder air rolled in with a bite.  We peaked around noon in the 50s. we should improve Friday with some more sun and a wind shift.  Southwest winds will be whipping Saturday and will warm us into the 70s.  That leads us to the end of our rain-free stretch early Sunday.  Expect to stay wet until late Monday night.

Tonight: Clearing some and a chilly low of 30.  The northeast

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly sunny and a high close to 60.

Saturday: Becoming mostly sunny. A high around 73.  Southwest winds 10-15 gusting to near 25 mph.

Sunday: Showers and possibly thunderstorms. a high of 70.  Rain chance 80%.

Monday: Showers and possibly thunderstorms.  A high of 64

Monday night: rain will end late.

Tuesday: Cooler behind the stronger front.  A high of 48.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy/ mostly sunny and a high of 52

Thursday: mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain.  a high of 58

*Today in weather history

4.6″ of snow in 2014 in Lexington.  1980 saw a record overnight low of 0.  5-8″ of snow fell across eastern KY.  The heaviest along and north of the Mountain parkway.

1966 – A tornado hit Jackson, MS, killing 54 persons. (David Ludlum)

1988 – A small but intense low-pressure system roared across west-central Mississippi at 90 mph early in the morning. A tornado in southern Mississippi picked up an automobile, carried it 150 feet, and tossed it through the brick wall of an unoccupied retirement home. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)

