A Busy Weather Week Ahead..

Jeremy Kappell,

A zonal jet stream pattern looks to bring a series of fronts through the region this week with several chances for rain and even a bit of snow by late week.

Highest rain chances look to occur Tuesday and then again Wednesday afternoon when a few thunderstorms will be possible.

By late week, a large upper low looks to swing into the Great Lakes/Ohio Valley with a cold snap and even a few wet flakes of snow possible.

 

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and quiet.  High 57°

MONDAY: Party cloudy with a slight chance for showers.  High 60°

TUESDAY: Scattered morning showers then afternoon rain likely.  High 62°

WEDNESDAY: Showers becoming likely with a few storms possible.  High 67°

 

-Meteorologist Jeremy Kappell

 

 

 

