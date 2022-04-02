A Busy Weather Week Ahead..

A zonal jet stream pattern looks to bring a series of fronts through the region this week with several chances for rain and even a bit of snow by late week.

Highest rain chances look to occur Tuesday and then again Wednesday afternoon when a few thunderstorms will be possible.

By late week, a large upper low looks to swing into the Great Lakes/Ohio Valley with a cold snap and even a few wet flakes of snow possible.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and quiet. High 57°

MONDAY: Party cloudy with a slight chance for showers. High 60°

TUESDAY: Scattered morning showers then afternoon rain likely. High 62°

WEDNESDAY: Showers becoming likely with a few storms possible. High 67°

-Meteorologist Jeremy Kappell