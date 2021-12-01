2021 Christmas tree lightings, parades around Central Kentucky

The City of Richmond Parks & Recreation Department announced the Christmas parade, scheduled for Friday, Dec. 3, will begin at 7 p.m. on Main Street. The theme this year is “Christmas Around the World”. Registration is closed. You can stay up to date with the latest news HERE.

Maysville will host its’ annual Twilight Christmas parade on Friday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. The parade rolls on East Second Street behind the train trestle. You can find more information HERE.

The Fleming County Christmas Parade will take place Friday, Dec. 10 at 5:30 p.m. This year’s theme is “A Gingerbread Christmas”. You can stay up to date with the latest HERE.

The annual Christmas Parade will roll into downtown Morehead on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. on Main Street. “Hometown Holiday” festivities will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can find more information HERE.

Christmas in Campton runs Dec. 10 and 11 this year. Wolfe County Tourism announced the parade will take place Friday, Dec. 10 and will include Santa. Hot air balloon rides downtown will take place both days. You can read more information HERE.

A reverse parade is scheduled for Downtown Jackson on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. Christmas in the Park will take place Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Douthitt Park in Jackson. Vendors will be setup from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. along with activities for kids. You can find more information HERE.

In Knott County, the annual Old Fashion Christmas and Christmas Parade will take place in downtown Hindman on Friday, Dec. 3. The parade rolls at 6 p.m. Read more HERE.

The 5th annual Light Up Boonesville Christmas Celebration & Parade includes several events. The tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 5:30 p.m. beside the Booneville Volunteer Fire Department. The Parade of Lights will take place Friday, Dec. 3. You can read more about this year’s schedule HERE.

In Knox County, the annual “I Believe in Santa Claus Christmas Parade” will roll in Barbourville on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. It includes the annual tree lighting, top baker showcase, silent Christmas tree and wreath auction and handmade crafts in the Christmas Bazaar. Follow HERE for the latest.

Whitley County will host a Christmas parade in Williamsburg on Main Street on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. The theme this year is “It’s a Peppermint Christmas”. Click HERE for more information.

In Laurel County, a tree lighting will take place Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m. at Town Center Park on Main Street. The Randy Smith Christmas on Main Parade will take place Friday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. in downtown London. For the latest information, click HERE.

McCreary County will host its’ Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. on Main Street. The theme this year is “Under the Stars”. The tree lighting will also take place. You can find more information HERE.

In Wayne County, the 50th annual Christmas parade “Cheers to 50 Years” is set for Friday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. in downtown Monticello. The annual event features floats, horses, antique cars, bands, Santa Claus and much more. The theme is “Golden” to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the parade. Additional information can be found HERE.

In Russell County, Christmas on the Square will take place Friday, Dec. 3 starting at 5 p.m. at the Square. The fifth annual tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for 7 p.m. Find the latest information HERE.

Somerset’s annual Christmas parade will take place downtown on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. at Meece Middle School, ending at the Judicial Center parking lot. This year’s theme is “A Miracle on Main Street”. A tree lighting will take place Thursday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Read more HERE.

In Jackson County, a reverse drive through parade will take place Saturday, Dec. 4 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in downtown Jackson. People are invited to drive through the downtown area and see floats, music, displays, lights and Santa while in their vehicles. You can find more information HERE.

Rockcastle County will host a “Noel Night Market” in downtown Mt. Vernon on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event begins with the City of Mt. Vernon’s Christmas Parade on Main Street at 4 p.m. The event will also include an outdoor ice skating rink and petting zoo. Additional information is available HERE.

In Lincoln County, “Snow place like home on the Wilderness Road”, the annual Christmas Parade will take place in downtown Stanford on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. The 2021 Lincoln County Snow Queen will be crowned afterwards on the courthouse steps. More information can be found HERE.

Casey County will host the annual Christmas parade in downtown Liberty on Friday, Dec. 3 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A “Retro Rockin’ Christmas” will also include Santa Claus, caroling, free food, hot chocolate and much more. You can find more information HERE.

In Lee County, the Christmas Spirit Parade will roll on Main Street in Beattyville on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. Several other activities will take place at Town Square including a tree lighting, Santa’s workshop, treat bags and a Polar Express trolly. Find additional details HERE.

In Estill County, the Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will host a Christmas Parade on Friday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. on Main Street. The theme this year is “The Angels of Christmas”. More information can be found HERE.

The Lancaster Christmas parade will roll on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. starting at Garrard Middle School. Acording to Lancaster police, a meet and greet with Santa will take place after the parade at the Garrard County courthouse.

In Mercer County, Christmas On Main will take place Friday, Dec. 3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The tree lighting will begin at 6 p.m. and festivities will include live music, shopping and more. The City of Burgin Christmas Parade will take place Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. More information will be available HERE.

In Anderson County, the annual Lawrenceburg Christmas Parade will take place Saturday, Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. The theme this year is “A Small Town Christmas”. Additional details can be found HERE.

In Franklin County, Commonwealth Credit Union presents the Frankfort Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown Frankfort. The parade route runs from High Street to Capitol Avenue. You can read more HERE.

Montgomery County’s annual Christmas Parade will take place Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. Additional information is expected to be released HERE.

In Powell County, the 2021 Kiwanis Christmas Parade rolls in Stanton on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. The theme this year is “The Powell Express”. The parade begins on Elkins Street and ends at the Stanton City Park. Stanton Tourism invites the public to Mt. View Drive In for a special showing of “Polar Express” with gates opening at 7:30 p.m. Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and the Kiwanis Elves will arrive there between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. More information can be found HERE.

The Frenchburg-Menifee County Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the 20th annual Christmas Parade on Friday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. In honor of Frenchburg turning 150 years old, parade participants are encouraged to pick a decade between 1870 and 2020 to show what Christmas was like or something popular during that decade. You can find more information HERE.

In Nicholas County, the annual tree lighting and Christmas parade are scheduled for the first weekend in December. Additional information is expected to be released HERE.

Bourbon County’s annual Main Street Christmas Parade will take place on Main Street in Paris on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 5:30 p.m. You can stay up to date with the latest information HERE.

Any lighting ceremonies or parades not mentioned, can email us the information at: news@wtvq.com.

