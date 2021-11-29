Christmas tree in Triangle Park lights up sky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The holiday season is in full swing and Lexington kicked off the festivities in Triangle Park. The Christmas tree on the corner of W Main and Broadway was lit with help from Santa and the crowd.

Ice skating, carolers and lots of families and furry friends gathered in Triangle Park to take part in the holiday fun. If you missed the lighting, the tree will be up through Christmas and you can enjoy ice skating all winter long.

“We love coming back every year just to see everyone and we’ve seen so many people this year that we haven’t seen in a long time so it’s been great to be back,” says Kara Best, Lexington native.