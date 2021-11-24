Luminate Lexington kicks off season with tree-lighting, skating, other activities

Triangle Park becomes centerpiece of downton Sunday afternoon, evening

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Downtown’s Luminate Lexington, presented by Kentucky Utilities Company, ushers in the holidays with lights and music, transforming downtown into a winter wonderland. This celebration of activities offers visitors and residents from all walks of life a magical experience in the heart of Lexington.

Luminate Lexington includes the following activities: The Rink at Triangle Park, the Holiday Lighting Festival presented by Baird, and the Lexington Christmas Parade.

This year, Lexington’s Holiday Lighting Festival, presented by Baird, will take place on Sunday, Nov. 28, from 3-7 p.m. in Triangle Park. Before the lighting ceremonies, DJ Forerunner will be spinning holiday hits in Triangle Park, Downtown Lexington Partnership will have a letters to Santa station and complimentary face painting from Memory Laine, and there will be vendor booths including Raising Canes and Metronet!

Lexington’s Christmas Parade will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, on Main Street, beginning at Midland Avenue and concluding at Mill Street. The parade will feature floats, bands, and of course, Santa!

“We are excited to welcome everyone into downtown Lexington for these safe, outdoor, family-friendly events. Alongside our partners and sponsors, we encourage guests to attend these events in person, or, if that is not possible, plan a special visit downtown to take in the sights and sounds of the holiday season,” said Laura Farnsworth, vice president of Development & Events at Downtown Lexington Partnership.

The Rink at Triangle Park is open for the season and will remain open until mid-January. Cost of admission is $15 for 60 minutes of skating, including skate rental. More details, include hours of operation, can be found at Downtownlex.com.

Luminate Lexington presented by Kentucky Utilities full schedule of events:

Now through mid-January

The Rink at Triangle Park is open.

Sunday, November 28

3:00pm to 7:00pm – Lexington’s Holiday Lighting Festival, presented by Baird, will take place in Triangle Park.

Saturday, December 4

11:00am – Lexington’s Christmas Parade will take place on Main Street from Midland Avenue to Mill Street.

Lexington’s Luminate Lexington, presented by Kentucky Utilities, is produced and managed by Downtown Lexington Partnership.