2021 Central Kentucky holiday light shows

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Families looking for a fun and safe light show for the holiday season have several options this year in Central Kentucky.

Southern Lights presented by Friends of Coal returns to the Kentucky Horse Park for the annual drive-thru light show tradition. The holiday festival, now in its’ 28th year, will run nightly Nov. 26 through Dec. 31 from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $25 per carload and can be purchased HERE.

In Harrodsburg, Shaker Village will host Illuminated Evenings from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Saturday in December until Christmas. On December 4, 11 and 18, the public is invited to the Village for holiday music, fires, twinkling lights and appearance by Mrs. Claus. Attendees can also enjoy performances, programs and tours, in addition to regular holiday festivities. Other activities can be viewed HERE.

In Millersburg, the annual Christmas at Mustard Seed Hill will take place November 27 through January 1 nightly from 5 to 9 p.m. The event will feature holiday light displays and an Artisans’ Market with 60 local vendors for the weekends. The newly renovated McIntyre Hall will host the 3rd annual Gingerbread House Competition with more than 60 culinary creations vying for $10,000 in prize money. All houses will be on display from Nov. 27 through Dec. 23 Wednesday through Saturday nightly from 5 to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 3 to 9 p.m. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase. Tickets and more information are available HERE. Mustard Seed Hill is located at 1122 Main Street in Millersburg.

A Christmas Light driving tour in London will run Dec. 5 to Dec. 31. Lights Around London is open to any home or business in London-Laurel County. Participants should enter by Nov. 30. For more information, click HERE.

Lexington Fire Department Station 20 will also put on a timed light show this year at the firehouse. The station is located at 3001 Arrowhead Drive. The radio station you will need to tune into will be posted outside the firehouse. LFD Station 20 says the light shows are expected to begin nightly displays starting Nov. 28.

Holiday Lights at the Distillery will also showcase lights and displays during a drive thru event at Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort. The free event will take place nightly from 5:30-9:30 Thursday, Dec. 2 through Saturday, Jan. 1. According to the distillery, in order to provide a safe experience, in-person events including the Lighting of the Trace and Santa Nights will not take place this year. Instead, Santa will make a special socially distanced appearance along the holiday lights route on Dec. 2 and Dec. 9-12 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. On these special evenings, children may wave at Santa, drop off their letter to Santa and get a pre-packaged treat all while remaining inside their vehicles. The distillery is located at 113 Great Buffalo Trace. Tours and other activities can be found HERE.

A private home will once again take part in a computer controlled light show in Lexington. Drivers can visit 2956 Mt McKinley Way. According to its’ Facebook page, the display will operate nightly from 5-11 p.m. Thanksgiving through New Year’s Eve. More information can be found HERE.

The big white Christmas House will be lit up again this year. Ron and Linda Turner have finished putting up the lights at 1008 Chinoe Road. The lights turn on Thanksgiving Day at 6 p.m. and will remain lit nightly until Jan. 2.

The public is invited to drive by 1748 Abbington Hill for the Jones Family Christmas Light and Music Show. From Dec. 1 until Jan. 1, drivers can tune into 89.5 FM for the music that goes with the light show. More information is available HERE.

A light show will also take place at 200 Toronto Road in Lexington. Additional details are available HERE.

