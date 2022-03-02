A Bit Cooler Weather Ahead
Plenty of sunshine and a continued southwesterly flow of warm air took us to around 70 degrees today for many locations. The winds were lighter too. A cold front sits north and will interact with us. Tomorrow will be a bit different. The rain-free stretch still looks to take us into Sunday.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with winds shifting from southwest to north. Tonight’s low a mild 42.
Thursday: Partly-mostly sunny at times and a high of 55.
Friday: Partly sunny and a high of 60.
Saturday: Partly sunny. Saturday’s high around 70.
Sunday: Showers likely and a high of 70. Rain chance 70%.
Monday: A 70% chance of showers. A high of 64
Tuesday: Cooler behind the stronger front. A high of 53.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy/ mostly sunny and a high of 52
*Today in weather history
The devastating tornado of 2012. The tornado outbreak destroyed West Liberty and Salyersville. 4 separate tornadoes in 9 different counties. Martin County had an EF-2. The first tornado ever reported in that county. The West Liberty tornado traveled a continuous 86 miles through eastern Kentucky into West Virginia.
Lexington set a record of 75 in 1976. A record low-high for the day in 1980 of only 18. The day started at 3 above. In 1917, Lexington saw 7.1″ of snow.