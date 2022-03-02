A Bit Cooler Weather Ahead

Plenty of sunshine and a continued southwesterly flow of warm air took us to around 70 degrees today for many locations. The winds were lighter too. A cold front sits north and will interact with us. Tomorrow will be a bit different. The rain-free stretch still looks to take us into Sunday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with winds shifting from southwest to north. Tonight’s low a mild 42.

Thursday: Partly-mostly sunny at times and a high of 55.

Friday: Partly sunny and a high of 60.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Saturday’s high around 70.

Sunday: Showers likely and a high of 70. Rain chance 70%.

Monday: A 70% chance of showers. A high of 64

Tuesday: Cooler behind the stronger front. A high of 53.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy/ mostly sunny and a high of 52

*Today in weather history

The devastating tornado of 2012. The tornado outbreak destroyed West Liberty and Salyersville. 4 separate tornadoes in 9 different counties. Martin County had an EF-2. The first tornado ever reported in that county. The West Liberty tornado traveled a continuous 86 miles through eastern Kentucky into West Virginia.

Lexington set a record of 75 in 1976. A record low-high for the day in 1980 of only 18. The day started at 3 above. In 1917, Lexington saw 7.1″ of snow.

1985 – A massive winter storm struck the Northern Plains Region. The storm produced up to 33 inches of snow in northeastern South Dakota, at Summit and at Milbank, and also produced high winds which whipped the heavy snow into drifts twenty feet high. (Storm Data)

1987 – A storm in the northeastern U.S. produced heavy snow in Maine, with 16 inches reported at West Grand Lake and Guilford. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)

1988 – Thunderstorms produced severe weather in the south central U.S. A tornado at Baton Rouge LA injured two persons, and another tornado caused five million dollars damage at the airport in Lafayette LA. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)

1989 – Snow and high winds plagued the western U.S. Up to 16 inches of snow was reported south of Seattle WA, and more than two feet of snow blanketed the Sierra Nevada Range of California. Winds gusted to 89 mph at Hidden Peak UT, and reached 92 mph at Peavine CA. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)

1990 – Mild weather continued across the northern tier of states. Highs of 52 degrees at Saint Johnsbury VT, 63 degrees at Olympia WA, and 64 degrees at Seattle WA were records for the date. (The National Weather Summary)