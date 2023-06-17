Your Fathers Day forecast

Meteorologist Jordan Smith has a look at your Saturday evening forecast!
Jordan Smith,

 

Good Saturday evening everyone, beside from the haze and smoke still hanging around from the Canadian wildfires… it has been a great day across the area. Here are todays weather headlines.

Haze and smoke will linger into our Sunday and you can see that on our future cast smoke model.

It will not be as thick as today but will still be noticeable. Other then that, our Fathers Day looks HOT and SUNNY!

Going into Monday, the haze and smoke will finally lift off to the north and east.

Rain and storms are also likely on Monday with highs near 80.

Some heavy rain is also within the heavier cells on Monday. Tuesday – Thursday will feature temperatures hitting the low to mid 80s with only a scattered storm possible. As of now, most should stay dry during that 3 day stretch. But as we head into Friday and Saturday, rain and storms could become a little more widespread once again.

Rainfall over the next 7 days could be 1″-3″+. We will take all we can get as we are still very dry.

The ABC 36 Storm Team will keep you up to date ahead of it all.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST
 SATURDAY NIGHT: Hazy skies and pleasant. Lows in the mid to upper-50s.
SUNDAY: Sunny and hot, still hazy. Highs in the mid to upper-80s.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Clouds increase with a shower. Lows in the low-60s.

 

 

