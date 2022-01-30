Woman killed in car crash Saturday in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman is dead after a crash crash Saturday in Rowan County.

According to the Rowan County Coroner, the Morehead Police Department received a call around 2:30 Saturday afternoon about an accident on Fleminsburg Road near the entrance to Bypass Pawn.

The Rowan County Coroner says a pickup truck and a car had collided…a 42 year old woman was taken to the St. Claire Emergency Department where she was pronounced dead.

Her identity has not been released yet.

Two other people also got medical treatment.

he accident and death remains under investigation by the Morehead Police Department.