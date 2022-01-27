Woman holds intruder at gunpoint in Casey County until police arrive

Ricky Davis arrested and charged

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Dunnville man who authorities say broke into a home in Casey County has been arrested.

According to the Casey County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call on Monday, Jan. 17 from a woman who said a man broke into her home and refused to leave. Deputies say the homeowner held the man at gunpoint until police arrived.

Ricky Davis was arrested and charged with burglary 1st degree and public intoxication-controlled substance.