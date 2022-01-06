Winter storm to bring heavy snow and bitter cold to central and eastern Kentucky

The first major winter storm of the season is set to impact the state of Kentucky on Thursday.

A Winter Storm Warning is now in place for the majority of the ABC 36 viewing area excluding Franklin, Harrison, and Scott counties which are under a Winter Weather Advisory. These will last until 10 PM this evening. Travel could be very difficult this afternoon and evening. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

Here is a breakdown of our forecast for the wintry weather.

– Snow Totals Raised. We had to bump up our forecast from 2-4 inches in Lexington, to 3-6 inches as the likelihood of heavier snow amounts has increased. Southeast Kentucky now in the 5-8 inch range, while Franklin, Harrison, and Scott counties are included in the 2-4″ forecast.

– Timing it out. Areas west of I-75 will see the snow first, starting to increase in intensity by the late morning hours. Areas along and just east of I-75 will see heavy snow move in right around noon. While eastern Kentucky will see the heaviest snow begin to move in during the early-to-mid afternoon hours.

– Heavy Snow Band. A heavy band of snow is likely to develop between Lexington and the KY/TN border. This will stretch west to east and could exceed our snowfall forecast in the areas that it develops. Certainty isn’t high on where it could develop, but areas that I previously mentioned (southern half central and eastern Kentucky) need to be prepared for heavier amounts of snow.

– Bitter cold Friday. As the snow wraps up late this evening, the coldest air of the season by far is on the way for Friday morning. “Feels Like” temperatures will likely be below zero to start the day. Actual air temperatures will also be in the low teens and single digits thanks the snow on the ground and clearing skies.

Stay with the ABC 36 Storm Team for updates throughout the day.