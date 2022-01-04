Windy With Snow Ahead Thursday

We have a weak, dry cold front approaching that will be a part of our winds increasing from the south. A stronger front will approach shortly after and here is where the potential for measurable snow comes in. Very cold air will follow for Friday. On the upside, we moderate for the weekend. Unfortunately, it looks like a cold front brings rain Sunday. Add to that, northwest winds will clears us out and bring potentially colder air than Friday. All in all, not abnormal January weather.

Tonight: Skies will be clouding up. A milder night. Winds will be brisk from the south at 10-15 Gusting to 30 mph

Wednesday: Partly sunny as we have another system heading in. Windy as well. Southwest winds 10-15 gusting to 25-30 mph. 46 for our Wednesday high.

Thursday: At this point, it looks like we could have a bit of snow to deal with. A 70% chance of snow showers. Models are trending to less snow in Lexington. At this point, an inch or so. More snow south. 3-4″ toward Williamsburg and Hazard. a High of only 29.

Friday should end up sunny and cold. A high of 25.

Saturday: we rebound. Mostly sunny and a high of 46.

Sunday: Shower chances at 70% and we could see a high of 51.