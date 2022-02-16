Williamsburg Independent online learning rest of week

No in-person classes because of a staff shortage due to illness

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Williamsburg Independent canceled in-person classes the rest of this week (Feb 16-18, 2022) because of a staff shortage due to illness, according to the school system.

The school will use Temporary Remote Instruction Days the rest of the week. Remote learning will occur Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Students in third grade and above need to participate in their Google meets daily, according to the school system.

Students in second grade and below need to work on their paper assignment, according to the school system.

Call 606-549-6044 with questions.

For up-to-the-minute school closings, delays and cancellations, click on ‘SnoWatch’ from the weather tab drop-down menu on our home page.