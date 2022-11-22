Will Levis Named to CFPA Midseason Watch List

Quarterback Will Levis has been named to the College Football Performance Awards National Performer of the Year Trophy

Senior quarterback Will Levis has been named to the midseason watch list for the 2022 College Football Performance Awards National Performer of the Year Trophy, it was announced by the CFPA on Tuesday.

Levis, a 6-foot-3, 232-pound senior from Madison, Connecticut, is in his second year as the Wildcats’ starting quarterback. He has engineered a 6-4 record as the starter this season, completing 174 of 264 pass attempts for 2,218 yards and 17 touchdowns despite battling injuries to his shoulder and lower extremity. He has three 300-yard passing games and has been under center for a pair of victories over ranked opponents, at No. 12/19 Florida and vs. No. 16/17 Mississippi State.

He is also on the watch lists for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Top 10, Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2022, Manning Award, Maxwell Trophy, Walter Camp Player of the Year and recently accepted an invitation to the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

For his two-year career at Kentucky, Levis has 5,045 passing yards, seventh on the school’s career chart, and 41 touchdown passes, which ranks fifth. He has won 16 games as a starter, third in Kentucky history (starting lineups available since 1993).

The 2022 CFPA National Performer of the Year Trophy is a 22-inch K-9 optic crystal tower with eight-inch crystal football on top. All FBS players are eligible for the award.

The 2022 CFPA National Performer of the Year will be announced January 13, 2023.

Kentucky (6-5, 3-5 Southeastern Conference) wraps up the 2022 regular season with the annual Governor’s Cup game against in-state rival Louisville on Saturday, Nov. 26. It will be Senior Day at Kroger Field as 28 Wildcats will be recognized in pregame ceremonies. Game time is 3 p.m. ET and it will be televised on SEC Network.