Wiley Hudson, an Eastern Ky. flood survivor’s story

JACKSON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A sunflower wreath hangs on the front door of Wiley Hudson’s new home — a home he built entirely with his two hands.

Wiley never thought his family’s home would be up to the roof in flood water — nor that he and his wife would have to rescue their son, daughter-in-law and their children from being swept away by rushing water.

Nearly 40 years of living on this piece of land in Jackson, a place he and his family call home.

But that changed on the morning of July 28, 2022.

Wiley and his family are still picking up the pieces today — one year later — slowly, but surely. Because this is home.

This is Wiley’s story.