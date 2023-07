Revisiting Gwen Christon and her Isom IGA 1 year after devastating flooding

ISOM, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gwen Christon’s IGA in Isom has been described as a hub and a community gathering place in Letcher County — but especially so when devastating flooding destroyed her store.

Now one year later, Gwen’s store is back and serving the community just like before.

ABC 36 revisited Gwen to see her new store and the impact she’s had on its customers.