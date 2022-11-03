Who and what will be on my ballot in Fayette County?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — We’re officially five days away from Election Day, so we at ABC 36 wanted to give you a preview of what you’ll see on your ballot in Fayette County.
An array of candidates will be listed, from federal, state, county, judicial, urban county and board of education offices, plus soil and conservation, to choose from based on your district.
You’ll also see two amendment questions on the ballot, referencing 1 and 2, in which you will answer yes or no.
Below are links to both:
FAYETTE COUNTY CANDIDATES
NOV. 8 GENERAL ELECTION
CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT 1 & CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT 2
NOV. 8 GENERAL ELECTION
