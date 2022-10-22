Importance of midterm election, local races

Election day is November 8th and the deadline to request a mail-in absentee ballot is October 25th

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Election day is fast approaching with the deadline to request a mail-in ballot in just four days.

“It’s really just not enough to see a sign on the side of the road and vote for the person because you saw a sign,” says Jennifer Jackson, co-president of the Lexington League of Women Voters. “This is a job interview and we are hiring people to do a job.”

The Lexington League of Women Voters says voters will see a long ballot this year, between local races and state constitutional amendments.

“It is two pages long,” says Jackson.

But, the organization says not to let that scare you and encourages voters to take the time to learn about what each candidate stands for and what the constitutional amendments mean.

The League of Women Voters has a candidate guide for every candidate in the state, breaking down where they stand on different issues. To find the candidate guide, click the link HERE and enter your address.

“They’re really important decisions and I think some people feel like they maybe opt out of voting for those things because just don’t have the information about the candidates,” says Jackson.

Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins and the League of Women Voters say local elections are typically more impactful on your day-to-day life than national elections. Beyond voting for city council members and the mayor, positions like judges, the sheriff, county clerks and some school board positions will be on the ballot as well.

“All of these people will touch you in your daily life quite a bit so you want to make sure you get people in there that you support,” says Blevins.

Election day is on November 8th, so it’s important to figure out your voting plan.

The deadline to request a mail-in absentee ballot is October 25th.

In-person absentee voting starts the next day October 26th through October 28th, then will pick back up on October 31st and run until November 2nd.

Starting November 3rd, early voting will be open to anyone through November 5th.

For more election information and to answer any questions, visit the Fayette County Clerk’s office website HERE.