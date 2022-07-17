Wet start to the week, but drier and warmer weather around the corner

After a mainly dry start to Sunday, our first round of showers and thunderstorms moved through Central and Eastern Kentucky this afternoon. While a few storms were strong, luckily, most of us didn’t see severe weather.

Scattered showers are expected through the rest of the evening, but this period will bring an overall lull in the wet weather.

Overnight tonight, another round of widespread showers and thunderstorms rolls back in with the potential of rain training over the same area for several hours. A Flood Watch is in effect until Monday morning for Northern Kentucky to address this issue. Remember never attempt to drive or walk through standing water.

While storms may be strong at times tonight with heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning, widespread severe weather is not expected.

Our Monday morning commute will be a wet one for most of the region, so it may not be a bad idea to head out the door a few minutes early.

Widespread rainfall will move east by Monday afternoon, with scattered showers and thunderstorms continuing into the evening along the cold front.

Before activity wraps up late Monday, another 1.00″ to 1.50″ of rain is possible with locally higher totals.

Our attention for the rest of the week turns to rising temperatures and dew points. There is also a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night, but the bulk of that system looks to stay to our north.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, rain likely. Lows in the low 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain likely in the morning. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, a chance of showers and thunderstorms early. Lows in the upper 60s.