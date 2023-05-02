Well-below average temperatures stick around for Tuesday

Meteorologist Dillon Gaudet has the latest in your ABC 36 Storm Team forecast

The first few days of May are feeling more like March across the region. After temperatures only reached the 50s on Monday, conditions will remain chilly on Tuesday. The good news is that we will start off the day with some sunshine. However, that will be short-lived as scattered clouds and a few showers will be possible in the afternoon and evening. Chilly temperatures return overnight as lows will fall into the upper 30s.

Drier conditions settle in on Wednesday and Thursday as afternoon temperatures climb into the 60s, eventually pushing the upper 60s on Thursday. Thursday is Dillon Gaudet’s “Go Day” of the week so take advantage of the nice weather!

Derby weekend is looking mainly dry but we will be tracking rain showers and a few storms on Friday. A round of showers of storms will be possible Friday afternoon and evening, especially in central Kentucky. We will be watching that for the Kentucky Oaks forecast. Derby Day on Saturday is looking drier outside of a slight chance of a shower or two possible in the morning hours. Stay with the ABC 36 Storm Team for more updates.

The ABC 36 Storm Team is on your side.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

TUESDAY: Sunny early, with scattered clouds and a few afternoon showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Few showers and chilly. Lows in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Clearer skies for the afternoon. Highs in the low 60s.