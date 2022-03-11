We Are Tracking a Return to Winter
Chief Meteorologist Jeff Andrews discusses the snow and cold.
We had a nice Friday. Winds picked up ahead of the cold front, but we had some sun and warmed to near 60°. Gulf moisture meets a strong cold front tonight with wet snow moving in. The snowfall rate will overcome the warm surface and accumulate. Temperatures are dropping behind northwest winds.
Tonight: Wet snow rolls in. Accumulations are expected as snow rates increase. Northwest winds 10-20 with gusts near 30 mph. A low of 21.
Saturday: Lingering snow showers (40%) and some sun later. A cold high of 28. Northwest winds 15-20 mph gusting to near 30. Windchills will make it feel 0-5° early. 10-15°PM.
Saturday night: mostly clear and a cold low of 14. Wind chill values near 0°
Sunday: Sunshine and 45
Monday: Mostly sunny and a high of 58.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and a high of 62.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and a high of 66.
Thursday- Partly sunny and a high near 70
Friday- partly sunny with a chance of showers (30%) and a high of 65
*Today in weather history
78°in 1990. 3″ of snow in 2018. 1990- a 5 day stretch of unseasonably warm temperatures in Jackson. 85° on 3/12
1988 – A blizzard raged across the north central U.S. Chadron NE was buried under 33 inches of snow, up to 25 inches of snow was reported in eastern Wyoming, and totals in the Black Hills of South Dakota ranged up to 69 inches at Lead. Winds gusted to 63 mph at Mullen NE. Snow drifts thirty feet high were reported around Lusk WY. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)
1989 – Twenty-one cities in the central and southwestern U.S. reported new record high temperatures for the date. The afternoon high of 95 degrees at Lubbock TX equalled their record for March. (The National Weather Summary)
1990 – Forty-four cities in the central and eastern U.S. reported record high temperatures for the date. Record highs included 71 degrees at Dickinson ND and Williston ND, and 84 degrees at Lynchburg VA, Charleston WV and Huntington WV. Augusta GA and Columbia SC tied for honors as the hot spot in the nation with record highs of 88 degrees. A vigorous cold front produced up to three feet of snow in the mountains of Utah. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)