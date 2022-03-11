We Are Tracking a Return to Winter

We had a nice Friday. Winds picked up ahead of the cold front, but we had some sun and warmed to near 60°. Gulf moisture meets a strong cold front tonight with wet snow moving in. The snowfall rate will overcome the warm surface and accumulate. Temperatures are dropping behind northwest winds.

Tonight: Wet snow rolls in. Accumulations are expected as snow rates increase. Northwest winds 10-20 with gusts near 30 mph. A low of 21.

Saturday: Lingering snow showers (40%) and some sun later. A cold high of 28. Northwest winds 15-20 mph gusting to near 30. Windchills will make it feel 0-5° early. 10-15°PM.

Saturday night: mostly clear and a cold low of 14. Wind chill values near 0°

Sunday: Sunshine and 45

Monday: Mostly sunny and a high of 58.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and a high of 62.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and a high of 66.

Thursday- Partly sunny and a high near 70

Friday- partly sunny with a chance of showers (30%) and a high of 65

*Today in weather history

78°in 1990. 3″ of snow in 2018. 1990- a 5 day stretch of unseasonably warm temperatures in Jackson. 85° on 3/12