Watching Sunday for strong thunderstorms

Good Saturday evening everyone, it has been a near perfect day across central and eastern Kentucky with sunshine, low 80s, low humidity, and much better air quality. But changes are on the way, here are our weather headlines.

First things first which is our strong to severe storm for our Sunday. A few showers or storms are possible Sunday morning but they will not be severe. We likely catch a break into the afternoon with only an isolated storm chance and temperatures hitting the low 80s with sunshine. But storms become widespread for the evening/night with strong to potentially storms on the table. After midnight it should just turn to regular rain showers into Monday morning before clearing out. Here is that timing break down once again.

6pm – 12am is the main time for strong to severe storms and future cast represents that well.

We are under a “MARGINAL RISK” (level 1/5) and “SLIGHT RISK” (level 2/5) across our viewing area.

Damaging wind and heavy rain are our main threats but some isolated large hail can’t be ruled out. Our tornado threat is VERY LOW, but it isn’t zero.

As mentioned above, after midnight storms will turn into just rain with maybe a rumble of thunder that may last into early Monday morning.

You all know just as well as I do that we really need the rain across central and eastern Kentucky, good thing is that this system is going to give us a good drink of water.

Monday afternoon turns very pleasant with low to mid 70s, partly sunny skies, and low humidity.

Tuesday looks great as well with upper 70s to near 80, sunshine, and low humidity. Wednesday – Friday is very similar in nature as each day will feature temperatures in the low to mid 80s, more in the way of humidity, and a scattered storm chance at any given moment. A few of those storms may be strong as well. No day is a wash out by any means as well.

Back in the short term…

TONIGHT:

SUNDAY:

