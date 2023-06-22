Watching a strong storm threat late weekend

Lexington, Kentucky (WTVQ – ABC 36): Good Thursday everyone and happy second day of summer. It doesn’t feel or look like summer with clouds, rain, and temperatures only in the upper 60s to near 70. Here are our weather headlines for where we go from here.

So rain showers and rumbles of thunder will continue to spiral from southeast to northwest across the state the remainder of the day and into Friday as well. Some locally heavy rain is likely in spots.

They will be more scattered in nature on Friday but you’ll still want to have the rain gear handy. The mugginess stays in check through Friday but as we get into Saturday it will really begin to crank up. Sunday looks like a miserable day with very steamy conditions and high heat index values.

That high humidity levels along with a lot of storm energy will likely fuel strong to severe storms Sunday night into Monday morning. The SPC has already placed a “SLIGHT” risk (level 2/5) for areas to our west during this time. But do not be surprised if this doesn’t get expanded further east into our area in the coming days.

Future cast is really honing in on clusters of rain and storms during this time as well.

Moral of the story is that Sunday night – Monday is a time frame to watch for potential strong to severe storms across Kentucky. As always, the ABC 36 Storm Team will keep you up to date and safe ahead of it all on-air and online the next several days.

Some thing else to note is that the US Drought Monitor updated earlier today and while there was some improvements for portions of southern and southeastern Kentucky, central and northern Kentucky remain in a moderate drought. So we continue to need all the rain we can get.

Back in the short term…

TONIGHT:

FRIDAY: