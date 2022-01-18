Warming Tuesday will help road conditions

Motorists advised to winterize vehicles

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises road crews reported for work early Tuesday morning to patrol routes and treat icy spots as necessary. Areas with snow prone to drifting were also monitored.

Temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 40s. This will assist with melting residual snow and ice. Another cold wave is predicted for Wednesday evening and continuing through Thursday morning. The front is forecasted to begin as rain before changing to snow.

Personnel will be readying equipment and trucks in preparation for the next winter event. District 7 is receiving salt and material deliveries daily. Currently, the supply chain for salt remains steady.

This is a good time for motorists to winterize their vehicle if not already been completed.

Preparing your vehicle for winter weather:

check the battery, antifreeze level, heater, defroster, wipers and windshield washers

strive to keep your gas tank at least two-thirds full to prevent fuel line freezing and in preparation for possible lengthy delays on the roadway