Warming shelters opening in Clark County/Winchester

Volunteers needed to provide assistance

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – With daytime temperatures stuck in the 20s for several days and night temperatures dropping into the single digits for at least two straight nights, Clark County is opening warming shelters for residents.

But volunteers are needed to help make them work.

Day warming centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Achieving Recovery Together located at 37 S. Main St. in Winchester and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Broadway Christian Church, 130 W. Broadway in Winchester.

A night warming center will be open 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. at Central Baptist Church at 123 W. Lexington Ave. in Winchester.

Residents are asked to ‘volunteer for a night of hope’ at the Central Baptist location. Volunteers will make sure those seeking shelter have what they need and provide other services.