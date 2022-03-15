Warmer temperatures continue

After a bitter cold weekend, temperatures continue to climb to start the week

Warm-Up Continues

High temperatures reached the low-to-mid 60s on Monday and that warmth will continue into your Tuesday. A few stray showers are possible early in the day, but we will clear out by the afternoon. High temperatures will range from the mid-to-upper 60s.

Showers for Southern Kentucky on Wednesday

For tonight, mostly clear and cool conditions are expected. Lows will fall into the low-40s by early Wednesday morning. Showers will be in the forecast for southern Kentucky on Wednesday. Most of this rain will stay south of I-64, but some light rain will be possible.

Warm St. Patrick’s Day

Outdoor plans for St. Patrick’s Day? No weather concerns for you! Temperatures will be on the climb once again, making a run at the low-to-mid 70s. A few clouds will be possible early in the day but the afternoon should feature plentiful sunshine.

Cold Front on Friday

Friday features the most widespread rain all week as a cold front will be pushing through the region. Scattered rain showers and a few afternoon/evening rumbles of thunder will be possible. No severe weather is anticipated at this time.

ABC 36 Hour Forecast

TUESDAY: A few clouds early with a stray shower, mild temperatures. Highs in the mid-to-upper 60s. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the low-t0-mid 40s. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy conditions with rain showers possible in southeast Kentucky. Highs in the mid-to-upper 60s. Winds: S 5-15 MPH.