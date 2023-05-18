Warmer temperatures and spotty showers ahead of early weekend cold front

It was a cooler start to your Thursday across central and eastern Kentucky. Temperatures fell into the mid-40s for many areas, even the low 40s briefly for some. The good news is that temperatures will warm-up quickly through the day. Afternoon highs will be right around where they should be this time of the year, ranging from the mid-to-upper 70s. There is the chance a few pop-up showers and storms late in the afternoon and into the evening for southern Kentucky. These will be fueled by the daytime heating, and because much more isolated after dark.

A few more isolated showers and storms will be possible again on Friday. It won’t be a washout by any means but don’t be surprised to see one or two quick showers or storms passing over your area. Temperatures Friday will climb into the mid-to-upper 70s once again. Rain chances increase for everyone late Friday night into Saturday morning ahead of a cold front.

Most of the rain from this system will fall early in morning hours on Saturday and gradually taper off as the front exits during the day. Widespread totals won’t be too impressive but isolated amounts over an 1-1.5+ inches will be possible. Severe weather isn’t expected across central and eastern Kentucky from this system.

A FANTASTIC stretch of weather is on the way behind this front. Sunday will be a very comfortable day across the region, with temperatures ranging from the low-to-mid 70s. Mainly sunny skies and gradually warming temperatures will be in the forecast for most of next week. The next system to push through the region won’t move in until late in the week, likely at the earlier late Thursday into Friday.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a stray shower or storm in southern Kentucky. Highs in the mid-to-upper 70s.

THURSSDAY NIGHT: A spotty shower or storms. Lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and storms. Highs in the mid-to-upper 70s.