Warm weather continues as we close out Summer

Despite more cloud cover than earlier in the week, temperatures will remain warm for your Thursday. Afternoon highs will likely peak around the upper 70s and low 80s, slightly above average for this time of the year. Overnight temperatures will once again be comfortable in the mid-to-upper 50s. Friday will feature more sunshine and warmer conditions. Afternoon highs on Friday will peak in the low-to-mid 80s.

The Autumnal Equinox is Saturday at 2:50 a.m., marking the official start to the Fall season. We will see a slight drop in temperatures by the weekend, bringing us close to where we should be to start Autumn. Central Kentucky will be stuck between two systems over the weekend as well. A subtropical low will be bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to the Mid-Atlantic to our east, and slow moving frontal system will be bringing storms well to our west in the central US. Our dry conditions in between will be thanks to a high pressure that will develop north of the Great Lakes in Canada. We will be tracking increasing rain chances for next week, stay with the ABC 36 Storm Team for updates.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warm. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy-to-mostly clear skies. Lows in the mid-to-upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low-to-mid 80s.