Warm Tuesday ahead of beneficial mid-week rain

A beautiful and warm early Autumn day is on the way Tuesday. Temperatures will climb into the low-to-mid 80s in Central Kentucky, while Eastern Kentucky will likely stay in the upper 70s near 80. Clouds increase overnight ahead of our best rain chance in the last few weeks. Isolated-to-scattered showers and storms are in the forecast for Wednesday into Thursday.

By Wednesday morning, a few showers and storms will be possible across the region.. However, the bulk of the action won’t be moving in until later in the day. There will likely be a lull in any rain chances during the lunchtime hours setting up the threat for scattered showers and storms Wednesday afternoon and evening. There is a Level 1 Severe Risk, with isolated damaging wind gusts and hail possible. A few of the storms could produce heavy downpours which could lead to isolated high water concerns in areas that see high water concerns in typical heavy downpours. There is not a widespread flooding risk.

Rain chances will continue into Thursday as well. Thursday’s rain will be a bit more steady and linger through much of the day until beginning to exit by the evening hours. The entire region begins to dry out by Friday. This will likely lead to yet another dry spell.

The Climate Prediction Center is highlighting a large chunk of the Ohio Valley for drier than normal conditions likely for the first week of October. It won’t only be dry but also warm. High temperatures for the first week of October will likely remain in the low-to-mid 80s for most. Stay with the ABC 36 Storm Team for more updates.

The ABC 36 Storm Team is on your side.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low-t0-mid 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Quiet early, with rain chances increasing late. Lows in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Isolated-to-scattered showers and storms.