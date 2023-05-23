It was another warm spring day across Central and Eastern Kentucky with mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs into the upper 70s and low 80s. You may have nice a bit more haze in the air plus some of the towering cumulus clouds developing during the warmth of the afternoon compared to Monday. As expected, a few isolated storms fired west of Lexington with enough moisture and lift there but the bulk of the area stayed rain-free. It was quite a pleasant start to the day with early morning temperatures in the mid-50s at daybreak.

We are set up for another warm day on Wednesday as afternoon highs run back into the low 80s with plenty of sunshine expected. Unlike Tuesday, we aren’t expecting any pop-up storms despite a cold front dropping southward out of the Great Lakes. This will won’t have any available moisture to work with so no rain is expected but it will impact our weather in other ways.

The aforementioned front will slide through the commonwealth late Wednesday and into early Thursday. This “dry” front will usher in a re-enforcing shot of “cooler” air so expect afternoon highs to be a solid 8 to 10 degrees cooler for the end of the week compared to what we have enjoyed the last few days. Temperatures will still top out into the low to mid-70s for afternoon highs (which is only about 5-6 degrees below average) but a breezy northeast wind will keep things feeling more mild than warm as we remain dry.

Heading toward the upcoming holiday weekend, we are tracking an upper level low which is forecast to be over the Southeast U.S. (although the model data isn’t synced up on the position of the low). With this scenario, the persistent and breezy northeast to eat wind will help keep afternoon highs from climbing much as highs remain into the low to mid-70s into Saturday. Temperatures should moderate a bit toward Memorial Day as highs run back toward 80 degrees but we’ll also see a few isolated storms pooping with the afternoon warmth, although we aren’t looking at widespread rain at this point. Stay tuned.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and pleasant. Lows in the mid-50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low-80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Fair skies and quiet. Lows in the low-50s.