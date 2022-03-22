Warm temperatures continue for Tuesday ahead of overnight showers and storms

A few more days of warm temperatures before cold temperatures return for the weekend

Late Showers & Storms Tuesday

A few showers are possible early on Tuesday but most areas in our viewing area will remain dry for the early afternoon. The shower and storm risk will be increasing into this evening into the overnight. Heavy downpours and gusty winds will be possible, but this likely won’t pose a severe threat.

Severe Threat Increases Wednesday

A Level 1 (Marginal) Risk for severe thunderstorms remains in place for Wednesday. Widespread severe weather is NOT expected in central/eastern Kentucky, but there is the chance eastern Kentucky could see a quick spin-up tornado. This is something we will continue to watch closely.

Chilly Weather Returns Late Week

Below average temperatures are likely Thursday through the weekend. Temperatures drop to the 50s on Thursday and then into the 40s Friday-Sunday. Isolated showers will be possible and even some snowflakes could mix in for far eastern Kentucky by Saturday morning.

ABC 36 Hour Forecast

TUESDAY: A few showers possible early, showers and storms return late. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: S 5-15 MPH.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Showers and storms likely, mild temperatures. Lows upper 50s and low 60s. Winds: S 5-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and storms anticipated, a few of which may be strong and/or severe. Highs in the upper 60s, near 70. Winds: S 10-20 MPH, gusts as high as 40 MPH.