Warm and muggy conditions return

After great weather to close out the weekend on Sunday, warm and muggy conditions return to start the workweek

Warm and muggy conditions return to the forecast heading into the workweek. High temperatures on Monday will be reaching the upper 80s and low 90s, while dewpoints will be reaching the upper 60s. It won’t be nearly as hot and humid as we have seen previously this summer, but the mugginess will be noticeable. We are staying dry for Monday as well before a cold front brings added rain chances on Tuesday.

Areas north of I-64 could see shower and storm activity during the morning hours Tuesday before the front moves southeastward throughout the day. There could be a bit of a break in the shower and storm coverage during the late morning and early afternoon before storms fire up in southeast Kentucky later in the day. Far eastern Kentucky has a Level 1 Severe Risk, with isolated damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours possible.

This system will exit the region early Wednesday leaving behind seasonable conditions for the rest of the week. High temperatures will range from the mid-to-upper 80s Wednesday through Friday. Friday is likely the nicest day of the week thanks to dewpoints making it feel much less humid. The next chance of rain will be to close out the weekend on Sunday as a few more systems will push through the region into early next week.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and muggy. Highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Lows in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Isolated showers and storms, partly cloudy. Highs near 90.