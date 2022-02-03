‘Walking Dead’ star, Kentucky creator bringing restaurant to Lexington

The restaurant is expected to be open by April

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The team behind the hit television show “The Walking Dead” is bringing a new restaurant to Lexington, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The report says the owners include series star Norman Reedus, who plays Daryl Dixon, Cynthiana-native Robert Kirkman, the co-creator of the comic book series that the TV show is based on, and the director and special effects artist Greg Nicotero.

Nic & Norman’s is expected to be open in April of this year at 135 W. Main Street, which was the previous location of West Main Crafting, which closed last September after nearly five years in operation, according to the report. Minor renovations will be made to the building, according to the report.

This will be the third Nic & Norman’s location. The first opened in 2016 in Senoia, Georgia, where the TV series is filmed. A second restaurant opened in 2020 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, according to the report.

David Valentine, the vice president of operations for Nic & Norman’s told the newspaper there are plans to open as many as ten dining spots over the next few years.

The report says each restaurant is different, but all feature a Southern-American plate style menu with a low price point averaging in the low $20’s.

There will be a full bar, a Nashville-style stage in the front windows for live music, according to the report.

The restaurant will serve lunch and dinner seven days a week, which will include a kids’ menu, according to the report.

There will be ‘The Walking Dead’ merchandise available, including artwork, which will feature photographs by Reedus and Nicotero, with prints for sale, according to the report.

Valentine told the Herald-Leader Nic & Norman’s is not a ‘Walking Dead’ restaurant. He says customers won’t feel like they’re walking into a scary zombie environment. He described the atmosphere as having more of a speakeasy vibe.

He told the newspaper that customers might be lucky enough to catch the show’s stars on the right night because the owners love to come into their restaurants.