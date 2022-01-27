Volunteers needed at tornado relief center in Graves County

The relief center is located at 1001 KY-121 in Mayfield. Several date and time slots are listed. According to the site, volunteers are needed to assist with the front desk, back desk, filling of orders, unloading donations, sorting items, filling food boxes, etc. Volunteers are asked to check in at the front desk in the first building on the right known as the Expo Building.

The revamped distribution is up and running. According to fairground officials, those in need of supplies can fill out an order form HERE. Food is available for pick up under the red and white tent. Other ordered supplies will be packed in a box, and you will be called when your order is ready.

You can follow updates from the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds HERE.