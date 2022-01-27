Volunteers needed at tornado relief center in Graves County

The Mayfield tornado relief center needs 15 more volunteers each day
Erica Bivens,
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Volunteers are still needed at the Mayfield tornado relief center as the community continues to clean-up and rebuild following deadly tornadoes in December of 2021.
The Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds posted an online signup for volunteers, saying the relief center in Mayfield needs 15 more volunteers each day. According to the post, “Are you thinking of volunteering? Visit the link below to see the dates and times needed from Thursday to next Wednesday. (CLOSED WEDNESDAYS and SUNDAYS).”
Anyone interested in signing up as a volunteer can do so HERE.

The relief center is located at 1001 KY-121 in Mayfield. Several date and time slots are listed. According to the site, volunteers are needed to assist with the front desk, back desk, filling of orders, unloading donations, sorting items, filling food boxes, etc. Volunteers are asked to check in at the front desk in the first building on the right known as the Expo Building.

The revamped distribution is up and running. According to fairground officials, those in need of supplies can fill out an order form HERE. Food is available for pick up under the red and white tent. Other ordered supplies will be packed in a box, and you will be called when your order is ready.

You can follow updates from the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds HERE.

 

