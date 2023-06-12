Virginia Moore, beloved sign language interpreter remembered during celebration of life

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Moore played a crucial role as a sign language interpreter for Gov. Andy Beshear.

Friends and family members remembered Moore as someone who was larger than life.

‘She would always say, ‘Why did they love me? Why are they so enamored with me?’ And I said, I don’t know. It’s just your big spirit. You bring out the best in people and they want to be with you, and you’ve become a light in the house for people trapped right now, can’t go out [and] can’t be there for their family and friends. They are learning something or getting a laugh or enjoy music through you,” a friend recalled.

Moore passed away in May at the age of 61.

Memorial donations can be made in her name to KSD Jacob’s Hall Museum or the Knowledge Center on Deafness.