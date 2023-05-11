Beloved ASL interpreter Virginia Moore’s ‘celebration of life’ set for June 11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Longtime ASL interpreter Virginia Moore was described as “an amazing Kentuckian who personified inclusion and love” by Gov. Andy Beshear.

Virginia was instrumental in ensuring the deaf and hard of hearing community get critical information during COVID-19 pandemic briefings in Kentucky.

Among the numerous awards, including Communicator of the Year, the Virginia Access Award, Jeffersonville High School Alumni of the Year, 2022 Pegasus Parade grand marshal and being named a Kentucky Colonel, she has two bobbleheads produced in her honor, as well as her own ice cream “Virginia S’Mores,” T-shirts, beer and wine, and bumper stickers.

Virginia died on Saturday, May 6 — but her legacy lives on.

“I remember March 6, 2020, as a difficult day, the very first case of COVID. But I also remember it being the day that my office got a call from Virginia Moore, saying she needed to be at the updates to make sure that deaf and hard-of-hearing could get every bit of information they needed, and she was right,” Beshear said with a smile in a two-minute tribute video.

“Today you see [ASL interpreters] at all government briefings. That’s not me, I give full credit to Virginia.”

She is survived by “her person,” her spouse Rowena “Row” Holloway, her remaining siblings, 20 nieces and nephews and 12 great nieces and nephews. Her dogs, Teddy Bear and Georgia, also mourn her passing.

Virginia was born into a primarily deaf family and ASL became her first language. She held the highest level of interpreter certification from the National Association of the Deaf, among other accolades.

She not only served as Beshear’s interpreter during the pandemic, but provided services for the USA Deaf Sports Federation, the United States Deaflympic Committee, the Kellogg Foundation, and interpreted for Princes Charles, now King, during a visit to Louisville.

Additionally, she held many roles in her 28-year tenure with the Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, which said they will “forever feel her absence.”

“Fly high dear Virginia. We will continue our Leadership in LOVE in your honor and memory,” her obituary finished.

A celebration of life service will be held in her honor on Sunday, June 11 from 1 to 5 p.m. in View Pointe Hall on the top level of the Muhammad Ali Center at 144 North Sixth Street.

Memorial contributions can be made in her name to:

KSD Jacob’s Hall Museum

Kentucky School for the Deaf

303 South Second Street

Danville, KY 40422

or

Knowledge Center on Deafness

P.O. Box 618

Frankfort, KY 40602

