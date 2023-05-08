Gov. Andy Beshear pays tribute to beloved ASL interpreter Virginia Moore

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday again paid tribute to “an amazing Kentuckian who personified inclusion and love,” ASL interpreter Virginia Moore who died on Saturday.

In a two-minute video message posted to his social media, a bobblehead of Virginia sits atop Beshear’s podium as he pays tribute to a woman who also made sure everyone got the information needed to keep them safe in Kentucky.

“I remember March 6, 2020, as a difficult day, the very first case of COVID. But I also remember it being the day that my office got a call from Virginia Moore, saying she needed to be at the updates to make sure that deaf and hard-of-hearing could get every bit of information they needed, and she was right,” Beshear said with a smile.

Beshear lauded Virginia’s example as a precedent across the country for ASL interpreters at government briefings.

“Today you see [ASL interpreters] at all government briefings. That’s not me, I give full credit to Virginia,” he said in the video.

As the COVID-19 memorial being built on the Capitol grounds rises, Beshear said not only will he and all of Kentucky remember the 18,000 who have died across the state and the heroic frontline workers, but Virginia, too.

“…who I spent over a year and a half with almost every single day. Who beyond everything she did for the public, was a really wonderful person who would check on me in difficult times,” Beshear said. “Virginia, we will miss you.”

On Sunday, Beshear tweeted the news of Virginia’s passing.

“Kentucky, I have some heartbreaking news to share. Virginia Moore, the Kentuckian who taught us all the importance of leading with love and inclusion, passed away yesterday. Virginia was a rock of stability and grace during the pandemic. She helped bring us all together in our most challenging times, so I hope you’ll join Britainy and me today in praying for all who loved her. I will miss her greatly, but as Virginia would remind us in our grief: We will get through this; we will get through this together. ^AB,” he wrote on Twitter.

