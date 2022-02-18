Urban County Council finalizes plan for spending $138 million

ARPA money, bond funds, other revenues come together for list after months of study

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – After months of debate and discussion, community input and surveys, the Lexington Fayette County Urban County Council has unanimously approved a plan to spend millions of dollars on everything from affordable housing to police cars and fire trucks and improved parks and roads

The plan includes $120 million in federal rescue plan funds, $15 million from a bond issue and another $1 million in general operations. More than $25 million remains in the city’s budget stabilization account and more projects could be added later.

While this is the initial phase, the Urban Council will finalize approvals through amendments to the budget and spending plans in the coming weeks and months as details come together.

The list of newly approved items below and in this spreadsheet (COW_Approved_2-17-22). The darker highlighted cells in the spreadsheet indicate amended items from the original Administration proposal.

New items funded out of Budget Stabilization:

· 1,000,000 – Coldstream Disc Golf

· 1,500,000 – Tree Canopy

· $25,000 – Eureka Springs

· $25,184,827 – Remaining in Budget Stabilization

New ARPA funded items:

· $200,000 FY23 Emergency Financial Assistance

· $200,000 FY23 Recovery Supportive Living Assistance

· $200,000 FY23 Code Enforcement Grants

· $750,000 FY23 OHPI

· $170,000 FY23 NAMI

· Additional $150,000 Workforce Development Grants in FY22

· $400,000 Workforce Development Grants in FY23

· $200,000 FY24 Code Enforcement Grants

· $750,000 FY24 OHPI

· $170,000 FY24 NAMI

· $200,000 FY24 Workforce Development

· $325,000 LexArts FY24

· $991,000 Minority Business Accelerator

· $240,000 It Takes a Village Mentoring

· $1,040,000 Black & Williams Rehabilitation

· $6,000,000 Non-Profit Capital Grants

· $2,000,000 Hope Center

· $2,000,000 Salvation Army

· $400,000 Greenhouse 17

· $1,000,000 OHPI Contracts

· $4,000,000 Additional Homeless Funding (HACD)

· $10,000,000 Parks Masterplan

· $10,100,000 Cardinal Run North

· Removal of $1,000,000 for vaccination and testing

· $78,000 Radio Lex

· $350,000 Safety Net

· $960,000 Summer Youth Program

· $9,500,000 Coldstream Infrastructure

· $6,000,000 Social Services Personnel

· $3,100,000 Fire SCBA

· $1,240,000 Bike Ped Initiatives

· $1,500,000 Police Fleet

· $2,000,000 BCTC Dental Hygiene Program

· $4,000,000 Farmer’s Market (pending match)

· $2,500,000 Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center (pending ownership)

· $1,000,000 Village Branch Library

· $73,714,000 Total New ARPA 2/17/22

· $119,651,281 Total ARPA to date

· $1,526,777 ARPA Remaining

New Items Bonded

· $3,530,000 Police Fleet

· $3,000,000 GS Fleet

· $6,100,000 Fire Fleet

· $1,500,000 Police Annex / HQ

· $1,100,000 Salt Barn

· $15,230,000 Total Bond for FY23

Operational

· $400,000 Phones

· $500,000 Broadband

· $40,000 ONE Lexington van

· $150,000 ADA study

· $1,090,000 Total Operational