Urban County Council committee wants city to address abandoned shopping carts problem

The Environmental Quality and Public Works Committee wants the full council to take up the issue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An Urban County Government committee wants the full council to take up the issue of abandoned shopping carts on city streets and sidewalks.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council’s Environmental Quality and Public Works Committee on Tuesday unanimously voted to move a resolution requesting the administration take the issue to the full council.

The report says the resolution is a compromise after a proposed ordinance failed last year that would have fined businesses for failing to retrieve shopping carts.

More than 80 abandoned shopping carts were found in the Buena Vista Road area last year, according to the newspaper. If the shopping carts have the retailer’s name and number, the city can alert the business and the carts can be returned. If the carts aren’t marked, the city has to pay its litter contractor to take the carts to the landfill, according to the report.

The full council is expected to take its first vote on the resolution in April, according to the report.