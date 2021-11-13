Upper Storm keeps us Cool/Unsettled thru Weekend

Chilly Weekend. Few Snow Flakes Possible!

As a large, slow moving, upper storm system continues to spin across the Great Lakes, our weather will remain unsettled and unseasonably cool through the weekend. After a cold start with a bit of morning sunshine on Saturday, clouds will be quick to build back into the region with temperatures struggling in 40’s for highs. It will feel colder when you factor in a stiff westerly breeze so you will need a coat or heavy jacket. The arrival of an upper disturbance will bring the chance for both rain and even a few snow showers to the area on Sunday. Sunshine looks to return early next week with a nice warm up by midweek.

Saturday: Breezy with increasing clouds. Highs in the low to mid 40’s.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy with a chance for flurries late. Lows near 30.

Sunday: Few AM snow shower/PM rain showers. Highs in the upper 40’s.

-Meteorologist Jeremy Kappell