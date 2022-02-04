UPDATE: Line crews from Georgia head to Hopkinsville to help with power outages

Habersham EMC crews, and Cobb EMC are heading to assist.

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) -Line crews from Georgia were sent to different parts of Kentucky Thursday to help with power restoration.

Cobb EMC in Georgia sent 16 people to Danville to help Inter-County Energy restore electricity lost during the overnight ice storm.

But, because the storm wasn’t as bad as anticipated, crews were instead sent to another co-op in Hopkinsville Friday to help restore power for a couple thousand people.

Jody Newton, with Cobb EMC says crews want to work, and enjoy the aspect of getting to go and help.

“The biggest thing for us is just you know the cooperatives helping other cooperatives, that’s what its all about for us and the expectation that that favor will be returned and thats kind of what we all do we try to help each other out”>

Habersham EMC in Georgia also sent crews to help here in Kentucky.

The company sent a 4-man crew on the same route as Cobb EMC, to assist in Danville before moving on to Hopkinsville.

President and CEO Bryan Ferguson and Vice President Tommy Thurmond say two weeks ago, Georgia had a similar storm so they knew it’d be a dangerous job for the workers.

“They’re gonna look at the environment around them, if they see a hazardous tree for example that may create an unsafe condition for them, they’re gonna go ahead and address that prior to them getting up on the pole to work. So they are constantly mindful” said Thurmond.

Both companies say crews are typically sent out, prepared and packed up to help for two weeks..

