UPDATE: KY American Water, NCFO Union reach 4-year contract agreement

UPDATE: LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) (PRESS RELEASE) (MARCH 3rd, 2022) – Kentucky American Water and the National Conference of Firemen and Oilers Union have reached a 4-year contract agreement, the company confirmed today.

In a press release to ABC 36 News, Kentucky American Water says:

“We are pleased that after five months of negotiations we have reached an agreement that is fair for employees, the company and the customers we serve,” said David Farrar, Vice President of Operations for Kentucky American Water. “We are proud of our company’s history of being a respectful, inclusive, collaborative, and safety-minded culture with a focus on providing quality, reliable and affordable service for our customers. We have never wavered from that commitment and look forward to continuing that tradition.”

Throughout the bargaining process, the parties remained committed to finding a resolution while continuing to provide reliable, high-quality water services for customers. Kentucky American Water looks forward to further building on its strong relationship with its partners in the National Conference of Firemen and Oilers Union for the benefit of its customers and the communities it serves.

Farrar added, “We also want to reassure our customers that at no time during this process was the quality or reliability of their water service at risk of being compromised. We maintain a robust business continuity plan that utilizes multiple resources to help maintain service during a variety of potential scenarios that can impact our workforce.”

Kentucky American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately half a million people. Visit www.kentuckyamwater.com and follow Kentucky American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

UPDATE 8:30 P.M., Feb. 11, 2022:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Strike averted. Sixty-eight members of the National Conference of Fireman and Oilers Union decided Friday not to go on strike as planned at 11:59 p.m. against Kentucky American Water Company. The union called-off the work stoppage and agreed to return to the bargaining table next week, according to the utility company.

Here is the statement released Friday evening by the company:

“Kentucky American Water and the National Conference of Fireman and Oilers Union have not yet reached a contract agreement but union representatives have indicated that no work stoppage is planned for this evening. Company and union representatives will resume negotiations next week, and operations will not be impacted.”

The union previously filed four unfair labor charges against the company with the National Labor Relations Board. The union claims over the last four months, the company has been bargaining in bad faith during contract negotiations, a claim the company denies.

UPDATE 10:10 A.M. Feb. 11, 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — With a strike of 68 of its workers looming at midnight Friday, Kentucky American Water issues a statement Friday assuring customers water service would not be interrupted to customers if the 68 union workers do walk off the job.

The statement said: “Kentucky American Water maintains robust business continuity and contingency plans. Our customers are at the center of everything we do and this advanced planning allows us to maintain water quality and reliable service in the interim through the support of other experienced Kentucky American Water employees as well as contractors. We are disappointed that the union has indicated that it will proceed with a work stoppage. We believe that the last, best and final offer we presented to the National Conference of Firemen and Oilers Union is fair and reasonable and demonstrates our respect for employees and our commitment to providing quality, reliable service to our customers. Our offer is balanced in that it protects employees by providing them with good jobs and a fair compensation package, without seeking any wage concessions, while also improving efficiencies in how we work. At the same time, it protects our customers by supporting the provision of quality, reliable, timely and affordable service around the clock.”

UPDATE 5:10 P.M. Feb. 10, 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The National Conference of Firemen and Oilers has issued an unfair labor practice strike notice to Kentucky American Water Thursday afternoon. The notice is for 68 utility workers.

The union says the workers intend to strike starting Friday, February 11 at 11:59 P.M. until the Company remedies their unfair labor practices.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky American Water in Lexington is in hot water you could say, after the National Conference of Firemen and Oilers Union filed 4 unfair labor charges against the company with the National Labor Relations Board.

“We’re getting to the point where we feel an action has to happen in order for the company to take us serious,” said NCFO Secretary Treasurer, Robert Smith.

The union claims over the last four months, the company has been bargaining in bad faith during contract negotiations, which covers 68 union workers.

“It’s just not a good environment right now for bargaining in good faith, the company has made it really tough, we aren’t far apart, we aren’t far apart in our issues, we’re just very disappointed in the company’s conduct and what’s resulted in four labor charges” said Smith.

Smith says Kentucky American has had a 51% increase in profit over the last five years, its shareholders a 61% increase in dividends. He says the workers deserve to benefit from the success they helped create by providing safe drinking water to Kentucky American customers.

So, the union is asking for a 3% pay increase across the board, each year, over the course of the four year contract.

He says the company has offered 3% in the first and fourth year and 2 and a half% in years two and three.

The union has turned down that offer three times now.

“They only wanted to talk about the company’s proposals and that’s not how you bargain and that’s what’s really disappointing to this union” said Smith.

Smith says along with bad faith bargaining, charges filed include illegal surveillance and interrogation on the union workers and using intimidation tactics.

Smith says all documented proof has been submitted to the National Labor Relations Board.

In a statement provided to ABC 36 News, Kentucky American Water says,

“Unfortunately, filing allegations of unfair labor practices against an employer is a common strategy in these situations. While we are not able to comment on pending actions, the company is confident that the NLRB will find, as we have, that the charges made are without merit. In any event, the company remains willing to accept the union’s ratification of the company’s prior offer with the incentives.”

Smith says the union is at a point now where the workers will go on strike…soon.

“We want the company to come back and seriously consider the union’s proposals and have discussions on what the union is seeking and not just what they’re willing to offer.”