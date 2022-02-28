UPDATE: Kentuckian gets golden ticket in American Idol audition, heads to Hollywood

LOUISA, Ky. (WTVQ) – American idol premieres its fifth season on ABC tonight, Sunday, February 27th from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

According to the Lexington Herald Leader, 19-year-old Noah Thompson from Louisa, Kentucky auditioned for the competition show and will perform in Sunday’s premiere episode.

The Herald Leader says Thompson’s friend from work actually recorded a video of Thompson singing and sent it in.

He told the Herald Leader that the flight to Austin, Texas, was one of the most memorable parts of his “American Idol” audition experience, since it was his first plane ride.

So tune in tonight at 8 p.m. to root on this Kentucky native and find out if he got that golden ticket to Hollywood.