KY native Noah Thompson wins American Idol!

Thompson describes the experience as unreal.

(WTVQ) (May 22nd, 2022)- Noah Thompson from Louisa Kentucky has won the 20th season of American Idol.

The country singer defeated Huntergirl and Leah Marlene.

According to the Lexington Herald Leader, its the first time a Kentuckian has won.

The Herald Leader reports more than 16 million votes were cast throughout the country during Sunday’s finale.

Thompson’s winner’s single ‘One Day Tonight’ is now available on iTunes.

——

LOUISA, Ky. (WTVQ) Feb. 27, 2022 – A Kentuckian is headed to Hollywood after getting a golden ticket in his American Idol audition.

According to the Lexington Herald Leader, 19-year-old Noah Thompson from Louisa, Kentucky auditioned for the competition show and performed in the premiere episode.

The Herald Leader says Thompson’s friend from work actually recorded a video of Thompson singing and sent it in.

Thompson describes the experience as unreal.

He told the Herald Leader that the flight to Austin, Texas, was one of the most memorable parts of his “American Idol” audition experience, since it was his first plane ride.

All three judges voted ‘yes’ for Thompson, which scored him a golden ticket. He will now continue on to the next stage of the contest, and perform in Hollywood.