UPDATE: Driver found in fatal hit and run in Rowan County

UPDATE POSTED 5:30 P.M. SUNDAY, JAN. 23, 2022

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Rowan County Coroner John Northcutt says a suspect has been arrested in Saturday’s fatal hit and run that took the life of 91-year-old

Lonnie Leach. In a Facebook post, Northcutt didn’t name the suspect but said legal proceedings are now in process.

According to the Rowan County Detention Center, 44-year-old Andy Lee Eldridge, of Morehead, has been charged with murder, leaving the scene of an accident and possession of marijuana.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 10 P.M. SATURDAY, JAN. 22, 2022

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, a 91-year-old man was found dead Saturday afternoon along Oak Grove Road in Morehead.

Morehead Police Department received the call from a man who found the body lying beside the roadway on route 1167 in southern Rowan County.

The sheriff’s office says emergency crews responded and found that 91-year-old Lonnie Leach was dead at the scene at 2 :38 p.m.

Detectives are asking anyone who lives on Oak Grove Road that may have any video footage of vehicle travel between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon to please contact them. It appeared Leach was struck by a car or object.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.