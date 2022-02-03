UPDATE: Anti-Abortion Organization releases statement on UK investigation into students mocking pro-life display

UPDATE: (RELEASE) (WTVQ) – Created Equal, a national anti-abortion organization release statement in response to the University of Kentucky’s investigation into a video of some of its students mocking a pro-life display on campus.

The Created Equal says that last fall, Created Equal conducted outreach at UK’s Lexington campus. Afterwards, a video showing students performing a Tick-Tock dance mock went viral. Yesterday, the University of Kentucky tweeted they were investigating their students’ vile behavior.

Mark Harrington, President of Created Equal, wrote:

“Free speech is a cornerstone of our republic, and we oppose universities investigating students for their free expression. Sadly, mocking defenders of unborn children is a common coping mechanism used to mask a complicit or complacent attitude towards the abortion victims themselves. That said, the university can play a role in teaching students to have respectful dialogue with those they disagree with.”

Limits to speech should be very narrowly tailored and enforced. Since there was no violation of university rules or any crime committed, we oppose universities “investigating” students for being stupid.

Created Equal is unbiased in the application of the first amendment. The remedy to offensive speech is more, not less speech. This type of behavior is outrageous but increasingly common on campuses.

______________________________________________________________________________

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The University of Kentucky is investigating a recorded incident that happened on campus and is being shared on social media.