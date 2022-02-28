UPDATE: AMBER ALERT CANCELLED: 2-year-old boy found, police still looking for suspect

Louisville Police say to call 911 immediately if you see them.

UPDATE: (10:00 P.M.) – 2-year-old Caesen Gordon has just been located. LMPD is still looking for Christopher Lee Gordon. Please call 911 if you see him. The Amber Alert has been cancelled.

—-

UPDATE : (9:50 P.M.) – LMPD has located the vehicle in the Taylor Blvd. area. 2-year-old Caesen Gordon and homicide suspect Christopher Lee Gordon are still missing

—-

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – AMBER ALERT! Christopher Lee Gordon Sr, abducted 2-year-old Caesen Gordon out of Louisville. Christopher Gordon is suspected of killing the boy’s mother, according to the Louisville Police and the Amber Alert.

Gordon is in a maroon red Ford F-150 with front end damage and is armed and dangerous.

