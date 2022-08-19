Unsettled weekend ahead with showers and thunderstorms, but not a washout

We’ve been spoiled with great weather the past few days as high pressure has been controlling our weather pattern. Friday is looking like a similar set up to Thursday, only with slightly higher humidity.

On Saturday, southerly flow will begin to increase as moisture begins to be pulled north. The result of increased humidity will be higher chances of showers and thunderstorms. Not everyone will see rain, but those who do could see briefly heavy downpours.



We’ve been keeping an eye on an area of low pressure developing to our west. This will be the forcing mechanism for numerous showers and thunderstorms on Sunday.

While the timing hasn’t been nailed down exactly, several rounds of wet weather will be possible. Still, some dry time can be expected.



If we see sunshine on Sunday during any dry time, that could add instability to the atmosphere. That instability could be used to help thunderstorms grow in strength. There is a low-end threat that one or two storms could become strong to severe, with gusty winds being the primary concern.

The front should clear the region sometime early Monday, but on and off showers and thunderstorms may continue through Tuesday. Long term, we can expect temperatures to warm up and dry out near the middle of next week.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers Highs in the mid-80s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid-60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few thunderstorms. Highs in the mid-80s.